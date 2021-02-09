Irina Shayk in a striped fur coat on a walk in New York

Even in severe frosts, 35-year-old Irina Shayk continues to remain stylish. Yesterday, the paparazzi filmed a model in the Soho area of ​​New York. Shayk walked all alone – now her three-year-old daughter Leah spends time with her 46-year-old dad, Bradley Cooper. So the star is on her own.

In recent days, real winter has come to New York – heavy snowfalls fell on the city and frosts set in. Therefore, for a walk, Irina has thoroughly insulated herself. She wore a beige and blue striped faux fur coat, beanie hat, brown turtleneck, black cropped trousers, and lace-up high boots. Gloves complemented the star’s image with dark purple fur, sunglasses, and a brown bag.

According to Shayk and Cooper’s environment, the relationship between the former lovers remained good. They resolved custody without the help of the court and always agreed without problems about who will spend time with Leia. Due to the tighter work schedule, the Hollywood actor does not see his daughter very often; however, he takes Leia to his place as soon as he has free time. For his daughter’s sake, he even moved from Los Angeles to New York to devote more time to her upbringing.

And last year they spent quarantine together. According to Cooper, it was not so easy to be locked up with a small child, but the backyard in his house was salvation.

It was like I worked in kindergarten – Cooper shared his impressions.