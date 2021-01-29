Irina Shayk in a scarlet leather coat on a walk with her daughter Leia

Irina Shayk, 35, continues to showcase her fashionable looks as she walks around New York. Yesterday she once again got into the lenses of reporters. First, the model went on business to the city centre.

Irina came out of the house stylishly and comfortably: she was wearing a black knitted dress on a figure, a scarlet Coach leather coat and coarse high lace-up boots. Shayk did not forget to wear a black mask for a walk around the city as a protective measure. A baseball cap and sunglasses helped to hide from the increased attention of the paparazzi model.

Having done all her business, Irina hastened to pick up her three-year-old daughter Leia from preparatory classes. As usual, Shayk drove the girl to her home in a stroller: the girl has been walking perfectly for a long time, but Irina manages to move around the city much faster with the stroller.

Recall that baby Leia spent the weekend with her 46-year-old star dad, Bradley Cooper, who made time to meet her in a busy schedule and flew to New York. At the beginning of the week, the girl returned to her mother, who has much more free time than Cooper.

Recently, a close friend of Irina and Bradley told how their relationship develops after breaking up. He called the ex-lovers really close people and admitted that together they are doing everything possible for their common daughter’s happiness.