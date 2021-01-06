Irina Shayk delighted fans with a perfect body in Emporio Armani lingerie

Irina Shayk started the year with candid pictures. True, this time the model pleases fans not with a photo in a swimsuit from warm edges, but with a juicy shot from a new photoshoot. Along with Bella Hadid, Valentina Sampaio and other Western stars, the Russian model took part in the shooting for the annual V Magazine calendar.

Emporio Armani became the magazine’s partner in creating the calendar. This year it celebrates its 40th anniversary in the market. Irina, Bella and Valentina wore Emporio Armani lingerie while posing for the lens of famous photographers.

Rennell Medrano was responsible for the Shayk photo session. “We were in the studio for only 30 minutes, and this is what we did,” wrote Irina on Instagram, posting a candid shot that instantly got hundreds of thousands of likes.