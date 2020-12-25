Irina Shayk and her daughter walked around New York in similar outfits

The paparazzi filmed Irina Shayk walking with her 3-year-old daughter Leia. The 34-year-old model and her heiress chose similar black quilted down jackets for a walk.

The star mom and her daughter have been spotted in the West Village, home to numerous shops and designer boutiques. Probably Irina and Leia were making their last purchases for the upcoming holidays. The young fashionista appeared in public in shiny boots and a hat with a large pompom.

Recall that Leia is the only daughter of Shayk and American actor Braley Cooper. The model and the actor began dating in 2015, and the couple’s daughter was born in 2017. The stars parted in 2019, the girl lives with Irina. At the same time, Bradley often spends time with Leia.