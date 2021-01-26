Irina Shayk and Bella Hadid appeared as puppets in Moschino ads

Irina Shayk, 35, and Bella Hadid, 24, starred in Moschino’s new spring campaign. In the frames, the author of which was the legendary Stephen Meisel, the models appeared in puppets. This original interpretation is a reference to the show of Moschino’s spring-summer collection.

Designer Jeremy Scott has reacted in his own way to the restrictions that the coronavirus pandemic has brought. His new collection on the catwalk was really represented not by living models, but by dolls.

But for advertising filming, Scott nevertheless called his favourite models – both Bella and Irina regularly took part in Moschino shows before the pandemic. Julia Nobis, Yasmin Wijnaldum and Achenrin Madit also took part in the filming.

The models were created spectacular images in a retro style with lush bouffants and arrows on the eyes. They were worked on by Jimmy Paul and Pat McGrath, from whom Irina Shayk probably spied on a couple of beauty hacks. The fact is that in one of her interviews, the Russian model admitted that she did not know how to apply makeup until she began to participate in photoshoots and learn from makeup artists.

Well, Bella Hadid recently shared footage from the set of another impressive photoshoot, which was inspired by the film with David Bowie “The Man Who Fell to Earth””.