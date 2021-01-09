Iraq estimated the US sanctions to the leader of the Shiite militia
The Iraqi Foreign Ministry expressed bewilderment at the introduction of US sanctions against former national security adviser Faleh Al-Fayyadh, who is also one of the leaders of the Shiite militia Al-Hashd al-Shaabi. This is reported by the news portal SHAFAQ News.
“We are surprised by the actions of the US Treasury against the head of the people’s militia, Saleh al-Fayed. Such a decision was an unacceptable surprise for us,” the Iraqi Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
The department added that it would closely monitor all US Treasury directives and work to eliminate their consequences.
Earlier, the US Treasury Department added Faleh Al-Fayyadh to the sanctions list “for involvement in serious human rights violations.”