Iran’s Foreign Minister calls Pompeo a liar

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif called the US accusations against Tehran in connection with the terrorist group Al-Qaeda fiction.

“From Cuba (being included in the list of state sponsors of terrorism) to the fictitious declassification of information on Iran and allegations about al-Qaeda Mr. “we lie, cheat, steal” pathetically ends his terrible career with bellicose lies,” Zarif wrote on Twitter.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo accused Iran of becoming a haven for al-Qaeda. According to him, this organization has concentrated its leadership in Tehran, where the country’s authorities allow it to “collect money, contact members of the organization worldwide.”

In mid-November, Iran rejected media reports about the elimination in Tehran by Israeli agents of one of the group leaders involved in the attacks on American embassies in Africa in 1998. At that time, the Iranian Foreign Ministry reported that there were no members of al-Qaeda in Iran.