Iranian wrestler sentenced to death

Iranian fighter Mehdi Al Husseini was sentenced to death under the talion principle, Marca reports.

The 29-year-old athlete was found guilty of murder. In 2015, another young man was killed in a fight with Al Husseini. The Iranian court allowed the relatives of the deceased to implement the principle of equal retribution. The fighter was sentenced to death by hanging.

In September, another wrestler, Navid Afkari, was executed in Iran. The verdict outraged the international community, and its implementation led to the expansion of US sanctions against Iran.

The 27-year-old received two death sentences for participating in anti-government rallies in 2018. According to the Human Rights Activists News Agency, Afkari was tortured to force him to confess to crimes.