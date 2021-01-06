Iranian media threatened the US with a Russian missile

The latest intercontinental ballistic missile RS-28 “Sarmat” is a “message” from Russia to Biden, writes the Iranian news agency Akharin Khabar.

“Sarmat” is a kind of “message,” a message about the current capabilities of Russia and its military technologies, primarily for the United States, its allies in Europe, as well as for other countries. It so happened that it coincided with the coming to power of the new administration in Washington,” the agency notes.

According to the author of the article, “Sarmat” is intended for use in a real nuclear war; its main tasks include the ability to overcome all existing and promising missile defense systems, as well as to deprive the enemy of the possibility of nuclear deterrence.