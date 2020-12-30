Iran will pay the families of those killed in the crash of the Ukrainian plane near Tehran 150 thousand dollars

Iran has agreed to pay the families of the victims of the crash of the plane “International Airlines of Ukraine” near Tehran for 150 thousand dollars. Reuters report this with reference to the Iranian news agency IRNA.

The Boeing 737 of Ukraine International Airlines, flying to Kyiv, crashed on January 8, 2020, after taking off from Tehran airport. 176 people were killed.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has admitted that the Ukrainian airline plane was mistakenly shot down from the Tor-M1 air defense system.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said on December 30 that Kyiv had not received full information about the crash from the Iranian side.