Iran told when will condemn those responsible for the crash of the Ukrainian Boeing

Those responsible for the crash of a Ukrainian plane near Tehran will be sentenced before the crash’s anniversary, the IRIB TV and radio company reported, citing the military.

Earlier, the official representative of the Iranian judiciary, Golyamhossein Ismaili, said that six people were detained in the Ukrainian plane shot down near Tehran, and three were later released. Iran also declared its readiness to pay compensation to the families of the Ukrainian victims.

“We give our word that a judicial verdict for those responsible for the crash of the Ukrainian plane will be issued before the anniversary of this sad incident,” the Deputy Commander of the Islamic revolutionary guard Corps was quoted as saying by IRIB.