Iran is preparing to increase oil production in anticipation of Biden’s presidency

Iran is preparing to increase oil production, which is a sign of Iran’s hopes that the United States will ease some sanctions against the country during the presidency of Joe Biden, writes Bloomberg, citing the Iranian President’s official website Hassan Rouhani.

According to the Agency, the statement said that Tehran would take measures “to prepare resources and equipment in the oil industry for oil production and export in accordance with current capacities over the next three months.”

According to Rouhani, after the 2015 Iran deal with the United States and Europe, the country could increase oil sales abroad to 2 million barrels a day. “We are ready to increase oil production quickly,” he said.