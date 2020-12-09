Iran imposes sanctions on US Ambassador to Yemen

The communique clarifies that he is involved in financing and providing weapons to the Saudi-led coalition and coordinating its actions.

Tehran added the United States Ambassador to Yemen, Christopher Henzel, to the sanctions list after the US administration imposed restrictions on Iran’s Sanaa representative. This is stated in the official statement of the Iranian Foreign Ministry published on Wednesday.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran stated Henzel’s role in Yemen’s humanitarian crisis. His name was included in the sanctions list of Iran,” the communique says. It also clarifies that ” the US Ambassador to Yemen is involved in financing and providing weapons to the coalition of aggressors [led by Saudi Arabia] in Yemen and coordinating its actions.”

On Tuesday, the US Treasury Department added the country’s representative Hassan Ayrula in the Yemeni capital of Sanaa, which is currently controlled by the rebel Ansar Allah movement (Houthis), as well as Iran’s al-Mustafa international University, to the sanctions lists for Iran. According to Washington, Ayrula is a member of the al-Quds special forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (elite units of the Iranian armed forces) and was sent to Sanaa to contact the Houthis.