Iran imposes sanctions on Trump, Pompeo, and Bolton

A total of 10 US officials were blacklisted.

The Iranian authorities have added several high-ranking representatives of the US administration to the sanctions list. This was stated on Tuesday by the official representative of the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Saeed Khatibzadeh.

“Senior US officials, including President Donald Trump, Secretary of State Michael Pompeo, former Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, CIA Chief Gina Haspel, former National Security Adviser John Bolton, former US Special Envoy for Iran Brian Hook, Acting Special Envoy Elliot Abrams and head of the US Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control Andrea Gacki, have been placed on the Iran sanctions list as of today.” -the message says.

According to him, “these individuals are included in the sanctions list for some reasons, including ordering and organizing the murder of General Qasem Suleimani and his associates, supporting terrorist actions against Iran, financing, arming and training terrorist groups, supporting Israel in the murder of nuclear physicist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, and imposing illegal and unilateral sanctions against Iran.”

The sanctions were imposed a day before the official end of the Trump administration’s powers. The inauguration of US President-elect Democrat Joseph Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will take place at noon on January 20 on the Capitol steps.