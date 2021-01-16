Iran has threatened to bring the US to the International Court of Justice

Tehran has warned Washington against “actions against Iranian diplomats,” threatening otherwise international legal proceedings, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said.

“The note addressed to the American side contains a warning – in case the United States does not stop illegal actions against Iranian diplomats in international organizations such as the UN, the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund … Iran will file an international lawsuit against the country,” Free News quotes the ministry’s comment.

Khatibzadeh also added that the American side received an appeal through the Swiss Embassy in Tehran, representing Washington’s interests in the Islamic Republic.

The diplomat noted that the United States has long “oppressed” Iranian diplomats in international organizations based on American territory and their family members. At the same time, he did not name specific examples confirming such incidents.