Iran has deployed short-range missiles and drones to Iraq

The Islamic revolutionary guard corps (IRGC, part of the Iranian armed forces) has transferred short-range missiles and drones to Iraq, the Kuwaiti newspaper Al-Qabas reports, citing Iranian sources.

According to the publication sources, the Arash missiles transferred to Iraq belong to the IRGC ground forces and are high-precision guided short-range missiles. As for the drones, sources say that they were produced in Iran they were placed on specially protected sites in the southern provinces of Iraq.

According to the newspaper, the missiles were placed at facilities and camps belonging to Iraqi armed groups close to Iran.

The sources stressed that the IRGC could launch missile and drone strikes against targets in Iraq and some other countries in the region over the next few weeks. Sources claim that these attacks may occur after US President Donald Trump departs from his post and the arrival of Joe Biden in his place.

Also, the sources note that during a recent visit to Iraq, the commander of the IRGC’s Quds special forces, Esmail Ghaani, discussed the possibility of responding to the murder of Iranian nuclear physicist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, which the Iranian authorities accuse Israel of.