Iran has accused 48 people of involvement in the death of Suleimani

Iran is charging 48 people for their involvement in the death of General Qassem Suleimani of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps during a US operation, said Ali Baqeri, Secretary of the country’s human rights headquarters.

“In the case of Qasem Suleimani, 48 defendants have been identified, and the necessary steps have been taken to bring them to justice,” said Baqeri, whose words are published by the press service of the Iranian judiciary.

According to him, Iran sent a request to the countries that were somehow connected and involved in the incident, demanding to provide information.

“The last country was Germany. We have received information that the American Ramstein base in Germany is involved in the exchange of data between American drones involved in the murder of Suleimani,” the official said.

A day earlier, Hossein Amir Abdollahian, assistant to the Iranian Parliament speaker for international Affairs, said that the 48 defendants were the main persons involved in the operation. Previously, the Iranian authorities reported on more than 30 defendants, led by US President Donald Trump.