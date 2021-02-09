Iran does not expect that with the arrival of Biden’s pressure on the United States will stop

Chairman of the Mejlis of Iran Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf noted that although the restrictions have caused damage to the Iranian economy, it still has powerful opportunities.

Tehran does not expect that with US President Joe Biden’s arrival, Iran’s economic problems caused by Washington’s sanctions pressure will be resolved. This was stated on Tuesday by the chairman of the Mejlis (unicameral parliament) of Iran, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, speaking at the Diplomatic Academy of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

He stressed that after the agreement on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program was reached in 2015, it was expected that Iran would follow a “smooth path” of economic development, but this did not happen since under the administration of the previous US President Donald Trump, the pressure on the Islamic Republic doubled.

“We do not expect that the economic problems of Iran with the arrival of Biden in the United States will be removed,” he said.

At the same time, Ghalibaf noted that although the restrictions have caused damage to the Iranian economy, it still has powerful opportunities and moves towards recovery and rehabilitation.