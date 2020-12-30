Iran considers Trump the main culprit in the murder of General Suleimani

Senior US officials will not walk away from the investigation of this crime, said the Iranian judiciary head, Ebrahim Raisi.

Iran considers outgoing US President Donald Trump the “number one” accused of the murder of the commander of the special forces “Al-Quds” of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps of Iran (IRGC, elite units of the Iranian Armed Forces), General Qasem Suleimani. According to the Fars news agency, this was stated by the head of the Iranian judiciary, Ebrahim Raisi, on Wednesday.

“Trump is the number one criminal responsible for the murder of Martyr Suleimani,” Raisi said. “But he can by no means be considered free from punishment for this.”

According to him, senior US officials will not escape from the investigation of this crime, and “they must answer for the murder of Martyr Suleimani.” Raisi added that Iran had used appropriate mechanisms to investigate the case and has sufficient evidence.

On Monday, the secretary of Iran’s Supreme Council for Human Rights, Ali Bagheri Kani, said that Iran has identified and launched an investigation against 48 people to prepare and carry out a terrorist attack on General Suleimani.