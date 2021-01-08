Iran banned the use of British and American COVID vaccines

Vaccines against coronavirus from manufacturers from the United Kingdom and the United States are banned in Iran, Free News reports, citing a statement by the Supreme leader of the Islamic Republic Ali Khamenei.

“A moment related to the coronavirus … The import of British and American vaccines is prohibited,” he said.

Iran is developing its own coronavirus vaccine, and the country expects to receive it for its own needs in the spring of this year. The first doses of the drug have already been administered to volunteers.

Earlier it was reported that Iran “will keep in mind” Russian coronavirus vaccines, including Sputnik V, when deciding on the purchase of drugs against COVID-19 from abroad.

Also, it is known that the country intends to purchase the vaccine from China.