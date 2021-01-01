iQOO 7 flagship will receive 120W ultra-fast charging

The sub-brand Vivo has published a teaser on one of the flagship iQOO 7 smartphone features on the Weibo social network.

So, as previously assumed, the novelty will support the proprietary super-fast charging FlashCharge. Its power will be 120 watts. Thanks to this, the 4000 mAh battery will be charged up to 50% in just 5 minutes and up to 100% in 15 minutes.

Naturally, in addition to this, the iQOO 7 will be able to boast of a new top-end Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. The device is also credited with a “leaky” 6.56-inch AMOLED display with an increased scanning frequency and FHD + resolution, LPDDR5 RAM, UFS 3.1 storage, an under-screen scanner, a triple main camera, and Android 11 OS with OriginOS.

Like the previous model, the iQOO 7 will hit the market in two versions: regular and BMW Edition. Both will be shown at the January 11 event.