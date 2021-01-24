iPhone 6s and iPhone SE will not receive the new iOS 15

Apple has been updating its older smartphones for a long time, but support for some of them will end this year.

Sources say that the new version of iOS 15 will not receive 6 devices. Among them are the old but still popular smartphones iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus, which debuted in September 2015, as well as the original iPhone SE 2016 release. All of them are powered by the Apple A9 processor.

In addition, it is reported that the iPad mini 4 (2015), iPad Air 2 (2014) and ‌iPad на 5 (2017) tablets based on Apple A8, A8X, and A9 SoCs will lose support.

Recall that the current iOS 14 inherited the list of supported gadgets from iOS 13. Thus, the last time the list was reduced in 2019: then the iPhone 5S, iPhone 6, iPod Touch 6, the original iPad Air, and the second-generation iPad mini stopped receiving updates.

IOS 15 is expected to receive the iPhone‌ 7, ‌iPhone‌ 7 Plus, and later, while iPadOS 15 is expected to receive iPad mini 5, iPad Air 3 and later, iPad 6 and later, and iPad Pro starting in 2015.