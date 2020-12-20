iPhone 13 will support Wi-Fi 6E

Barclays analysts have shared their predictions, based on discussions with several Apple suppliers about their future smartphones.

Although the new line of iPhone 13 will debut only in September, after 9-10 months, more information about it appears. So, analysts predict that smartphones will support Wi-Fi 6E.

Wi-Fi 6E offers the features and capabilities of Wi-Fi 6, including better performance and lower latency, but higher data rates extended to the 6 GHz band. Experts believe that support for the 6-GHz band will be the most important improvement in Wi-Fi technology over the past 20 years.

Recall that both the iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 lines support the standard version of Wi-Fi 6 without a 6 GHz clock rate, like the second-generation iPhone SE.

What’s with the iPhone SE

Besides, Barclays analysts believe that Apple will not update the iPhone SE yet. At least soon. While there were rumors of a potential iPhone SE with a large screen (5.5 or 6.1 inches), the device was not mentioned in any of their discussions with Apple suppliers. By the way, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also believes that the larger iPhone SE release will be delayed until the second half of 2021.