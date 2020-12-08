iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max are in short supply

The demand for the new iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max seems to have surpassed expectations, and smartphones are now in short supply in many countries.

Investment bank JP Morgan continues to track the delivery times of gadgets in different countries. And according to analyst Samik Chatterjee, now the delivery time for older iPhone 12 models is only growing. So, in some regions, it takes about a month from the moment of ordering to receiving the purchase.

For example, in China, the period is 2 weeks, and in the USA, the iPhone 12 Pro Max will have to wait 23 days, and the iPhone 12 Pro – 27 days. Therefore, making a present for Christmas will no longer work. The UK and other European regions performed best in this regard.

But with the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12, there are no such problems, their delivery times, on the contrary, have decreased. It seems they are not as popular as their older brothers now.

Apple says it is making every effort to resolve this issue.

In Ukrainian stores, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max are in stock, but in some of them they are marked “Running out”.