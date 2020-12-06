iPhone 11 has improved its position in the DxOMark ranking

DxOMark recently changed its protocol for testing smartphone cameras, in connection with which it is now gradually revising the results of already released models. And now the turn came to last year’s iPhone 11.

If earlier the iPhone 11 received 109 points from DxOMark, then after testing using the new protocol, its score increased significantly – up to 119 points. He got 129 for a photo, 36 for zoom, and 109 for a video. There was no separate zoom category in early grading. But it is worth considering that the indicator increased not only thanks to it because since the release, but the smartphone has also received updates, including camera improvements.

Thus, even a year later, the iPhone 11 remains a good camera phone – it’s not for nothing that it is still in great demand. Photos offer accurate exposure, good color rendering, great detail even indoors, and ultra-wide camera performance. However, DxOMark is not overly pleased with the zoom quality, which is understandable given the lack of a telephoto lens. Ringing artifacts and overexposed nighttime flash portraits prevent the iPhone 11 from giving a higher score.

As a result, today, the iPhone 11 occupies 21st place in the overall DxOMark ranking – between the OnePlus 8 Pro and the Google Pixel 5. However, not all models have been retested, so its position may shake or, conversely, improve over time.