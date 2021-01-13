iPad Pro 2021 appears on CAD renders

Our colleagues at 91mobiles have got hold of CAD renders of the iPad Pro tablet due out this year.

So, the new product will look very similar to the current model. The device, according to the leak, will receive a display of 12.9 inches. It will have a thin frame on four sides. Also, the tablet will receive a camera with two modules, a LiDAR sensor, special sensors for Face ID technology, four speakers, a connector on the side for connecting a proprietary keyboard and a USB-C charging port.

The power button is visible at the top of the device. By the way, Touch ID can be built into it, as was done in the iPad Air 4.

Unfortunately, there are no specifications for the iPad Pro 2021 yet, but we can definitely say that the new product will run on the new 5nm Apple A14 Bionic processor paired with an integrated 5G modem.