IOS 14.5 will be able to set YouTube Music or Spotify as the default music service for Siri

Developers continue to explore the iOS 14.5 beta and discover new features.

Participants of the Reddit forum found in the test assembly the ability to set YouTube Music, Spotify, or any other service as the main one for playing music using Siri. At the first request, the voice assistant will show a list of all available programs.

Siri now opens Apple Music by default. If you want to play music in any other application, you need to mention the program’s name in the request.

According to users, the new feature is working with errors so far, but this should be fixed by the release of the stable version of iOS 14.5.

Recall that iOS 14.5 Beta also added support for Xbox Series S/X and PlayStation 5 gamepads, an updated Podcasts application, and the ability to unlock an iPhone using Face ID in a mask.