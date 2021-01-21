IOC refuses to cancel Tokyo Olympics

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has refused to cancel the Tokyo Olympics. IOC member Richard Pound said this in an interview with Kyodo News.

According to him, the competition should be held this year, as another delay would be difficult. Pound noted that if the situation with the spread of coronavirus is rather difficult, the Olympics may be held without spectators. He added that while it is pleasant to hold competitions with spectators, it is necessary.

Earlier, more than 80 per cent of Japanese want to re-postpone or completely cancel the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, postponed to the summer of 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fact that the Summer Olympics 2020 has been postponed until 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic became known on March 24. The director of the Games’ organizing committee, Haruyuki Takahashi, admitted the possibility of re-postponing the Olympic Games. At the same time, he stressed that it is impossible to completely cancel the Games, as this will deal a huge blow to Japan’s economy and the world.