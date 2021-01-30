IO Interactive will release new add-ons for Hitman 3

Hitman 3 has been warmly welcomed by the players and the press, and a great start for the new game will allow IO Interactive to release expansion packs for Agent 47’s main adventure.

Speaking to The Gamer, IO Interactive Executive Producer Forest Swarthout Large revealed that the team is not going to drop Hitman 3 after release. The game will receive additional content, but players should not wait for new cards. The developers plan to introduce new challenges and rethink existing locations.

“We are definitely going to release DLC, but we have not yet finally decided in what format. I think that we are not yet considering adding new cards such as “Bank” or “Island”. We are more committed to using existing locations and rethinking them. And this time we can use the whole trilogy. We can look back at Hitman 2016 maps, Hitman 2 maps – we have all the locations, ”Large explained.

Recall that in the final part of Hitman, the developers decided to combine all the games in the series. Therefore, IO Interactive can freely use old developments to diversify the gameplay in future DLCs.

You can play Hitman 3 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, as well as Switch (cloud version), PC and Google Stadia.