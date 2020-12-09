IO Interactive has revealed the new gameplay of Hitman III. The video showed new locations – an old English mansion and a high-rise building in Dubai. In addition, the developers demonstrated Agent 47’s rich arsenal of weapons and several disguise options.

Previously, the location of Chongqing was shown – a night and rainy metropolis with neon signs in the cyberpunk style. The authors from pushsquare.com believe that the developers did not show all the locations and they kept at least one or two locations secret.

Hitman III will be released on all popular platforms – PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC – in the Epic Games Store and Google Stadia on January 20, 2021.