Intriguing details about Adele’s new album appeared online

For several months now, rumours have circulated on the Internet that the 32-year-old singer is actively working on her new album.

Adele’s fans are excited: she hasn’t released anything for five years. The 15-time Grammy Award winner has not yet commented on rumours about the upcoming premiere, but her colleagues and close friends are happy to tell what they know. For example, British comedian and TV presenter Alan Carr recently let slip.

“I’ve heard some tracks from this album, they are amazing! Can I talk about it? They are constantly changing everything because they are in a difficult situation. Everyone asks: “What is this? What does it look like?” But I told her, “It’s like an old friend’s voice.” You know, there are people on the charts who sound a little like Adele. But when you hear her voice again, you will understand: “No. There is only one, only one Adele, ” Carr said in an interview with British magazine Grazia.

“I’ve heard some tracks… oh my god it’s amazing” @chattyman 🚨 Adele is coming, I repeat, Adele is coming to save us 🚨 Find out more 💅🏼: https://t.co/sX9K8tP0IO Season 2 #DragRaceUK starts tomorrow night 7pm on @bbciplayer pic.twitter.com/BnspX6jHpe — Grazia UK (@GraziaUK) January 13, 2021

According to rumours, the premiere of the album should take place this February. In the fall of 2020, the singer performed her absolute hits live on Saturday Night Live for the first time in several years, where she made her debut as a host.