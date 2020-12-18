Instagram crashed in different countries

Users of the Instagram social network from several countries are complaining about service failures, according to data from the Downdetector website, which monitors crashes and disconnections of popular Internet resources.

Most people are complaining about ribbon update issues, login issues, as well as the app website.

Before that, crashes were recorded on December 12, when users from the US, UK, as well as France, Hungary and other countries complained about problems with Stories and posting.

Instagram is a free photo and video sharing application with elements of a social network that allows you to take photos and videos, apply filters to them, and also distribute them through your service and several other social networks. It belongs to Facebook.