Insider: ZTE Axon 30 Pro may be the first to receive Samsung’s 200MP sensor

Earlier this month, information appeared on the network that Samsung is preparing to release the world’s first camera sensor with a resolution of 200 MP. Now it became known which smartphone will receive it first.

According to the Chinese insider WHYLAB, it can be installed in the flagship smartphone ZTE Axon 30 Pro. According to rumors, the sensor will receive a size of 1/1.37 inches. This is slightly less than the current 108MP sensor found in the Galaxy S21 Ultra. Also, the novelty will have two modes of merging pixels: 4 in 1 and 16 in 1.

One of the representatives of ZTE also hinted at the presence of a sensor with a resolution of 200 MP. He wrote on Weibo that the smartphone will be powered by the Snapdragon 888 chip. The SoC, in turn, has a Spectra 580 ISP sensor that supports modules up to 200MP.

By the way, the presence of such a large sensor in the ZTE Axon 30 Pro will explain why the camera will bulge so much, but why it will be installed on the side is still a mystery.

ZTE Axon 30 Pro should be presented next month. Unfortunately, there is no exact date for the announcement yet.