Insider: Xiaomi will release three foldable smartphones in 2021 that will look like the Galaxy Z Fold 2

The information has appeared on the network more than once that Xiaomi is preparing its first foldable smartphone for release. As it turned out, this will not be one device, but a whole line.

The information was shared by Ross Young, an insider and, concurrently, founder and head of Display Supply Chain Consultants. According to him, three foldable Xiaomi devices should be expected in 2021. The first model will fold inward like the Galaxy Z Fold 2. The second, on the contrary, will be similar to the Huawei Mate Xs. That is, the device screen must bend outward. The third novelty, in turn, will receive a clamshell form factor like the Galaxy Z Flip and Motorola RAZR.

So the next foldable to hit the market will likely be from Xiaomi who is expected to have 3 foldables in the market in 2021. They will actually have all 3 types. The first will be outfolding, the second will be in-folding and the third will be clamshell. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) December 24, 2020

Unfortunately, Young did not disclose smartphones’ specifications, but it can be assumed that all three new items will be equipped with the fresh flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor.

As a reminder, Xiaomi is now preparing to launch Mi 11 smartphones. New items will be shown at an event in China on December 28.