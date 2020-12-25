Free News

Insider: Xiaomi will release three foldable smartphones in 2021 that will look like the Galaxy Z Fold 2

BY John Kessler 37 Views
Follow us Google News button
Insider: Xiaomi will release three foldable smartphones in 2021 that will look like the Galaxy Z Fold 2

The information has appeared on the network more than once that Xiaomi is preparing its first foldable smartphone for release. As it turned out, this will not be one device, but a whole line.

The information was shared by Ross Young, an insider and, concurrently, founder and head of Display Supply Chain Consultants. According to him, three foldable Xiaomi devices should be expected in 2021. The first model will fold inward like the Galaxy Z Fold 2. The second, on the contrary, will be similar to the Huawei Mate Xs. That is, the device screen must bend outward. The third novelty, in turn, will receive a clamshell form factor like the Galaxy Z Flip and Motorola RAZR.

Unfortunately, Young did not disclose smartphones’ specifications, but it can be assumed that all three new items will be equipped with the fresh flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor.

As a reminder, Xiaomi is now preparing to launch Mi 11 smartphones. New items will be shown at an event in China on December 28.

Tags: ,