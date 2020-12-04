Insider: Xiaomi Mi 11 will be presented at the end of December, the first smartphone on the market with Snapdragon 888

The information has appeared on the network more than once that Xiaomi will release its flagship line of devices in early 2021, but it seems that this is not the case.

According to the Chinese insider Ice Universe, famous for its credible leaks, Xiaomi Mi 11 will debut earlier. That is, the presentation of the device will take place at the end of this month. By the way, the source added that the flagship would be the first on the market to receive the top-end Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. Also, it will be equipped with displays with rounded edges. Moreover, from four sides at once.

Exclusive: Xiaomi Mi 11, the first mobile phone with Snapdragon 888, will be released at the end of December, with a four-curved screen design, which is its protective film. pic.twitter.com/fYbWq8tSUB — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) December 3, 2020

Recall that yesterday the popular concept designer Ben Geskin created based on leaks renders of Xiaomi Mi 11. The device is credited with a screen with a hole and the main camera with three sensors, and the main sensor of 108 megapixels.