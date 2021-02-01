Insider revealed the characteristics of Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

Now the Digital Chat Station insider has published the device’s characteristics, and they differ from those that we heard earlier.

According to the leak, Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite will boast of the yet unannounced SM7350 processor. Rumors about him have been circulating on the Internet since last year. Presumably, this is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 775G chip (the successor to the Snapdragon 765G). It will be built using a 5-nanometer process technology and will receive an integrated 5G modem.

Another insider attributes the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite to a 120 Hz AMOLED display with a hole and the main camera with a 64 MP main module. Interestingly, the smartphone will also have a 5x optical zoom periscope sensor. There is no such sensor even in the regular version of the Mi 11.

According to rumors, Mi 11 Lite will be shown at the global presentation of Xiaomi Mi 11, which will take place next Monday (February 8).