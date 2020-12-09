Insider: OnePlus 9 Pro will receive water protection like the OnePlus 8 Pro

German insider Max Jambor continues to share details about the flagship OnePlus 9 series of smartphones.

This time, he confirmed that the top model OnePlus 9 Pro would receive IP68 water protection. The predecessor OnePlus 8 Pro had the same certification. This means that the novelty will be able to lie underwater at a depth of 1.5 meters for 30 minutes. As for the regular OnePlus 9 and the simplified version of the OnePlus 9E, you definitely shouldn’t wait for the official IP rating in these modules.

According to the latest rumors, the OnePlus 9 flagship smartphones will debut a presentation in March 2021. By the way, besides them, OnePlus is now working on an inexpensive OnePlus Nord SE device that will support 65-watt charging.