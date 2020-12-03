Insider: Motorola is preparing to release cheap smartphones Capri and Capri Plus

A few weeks ago, the German edition of Technik News reported that Motorola is working on the flagship Nio. Today, it has shared information about two more new devices from the manufacturer.

We are talking about budget smartphones, which should be announced in the first quarter of 2021. New items are codenamed Capri and Capri Plus.

The younger model Motorola Capri will receive an HD + display at 60 Hz, a Snapdragon 460 processor, 4 GB of RAM, and 64 GB of internal memory. The novelty will come with one 8-megapixel Samsung front camera and four main camera sensors: 48 megapixels (Samsung) + 8 megapixels (Samsung) + 2 megapixels (OmniVision) + 2 megapixels (Samsung).

The older version of the Capri Plus smartphone, in turn, will have an HD + screen at 90 Hz. There is no information about the new chip yet. It is only known that the device will be equipped with 4/6 GB of RAM and a 64/128 GB drive. The main camera in Capri Plus will be 64 Mp + 13 Mp + 2 Mp + 2 Mp, and the front camera will be 13 Mp. Both devices will get dual SIM slots, NFC modules, and the Android 11 operating system out of the box.

Recall that Motorola is now preparing to release not only the flagship Nio and budget devices Capri and Capri Plus, but also the top-end smartphone of the Moto G line with a Snapdragon 888 chip.