Insider: Megan Fox and Coulson Baker are getting married soon

34-year-old actress Megan Fox and 30-year-old singer Coulson Baker, better known as Machine Gun Kelly, have only been dating for a few months. Still, according to insiders, the couple’s wedding is just around the corner.

Coulson absolutely sees his marriage to Meghan in the future. Their friends will definitely see that they will get engaged next year, the source said.

At the same time, according to him, the actress herself is not yet thinking about either engagement or marriage. Now the star of “Transformers” is in the process of divorcing his ex-husband Brian Austin Green, and for the ex-spouses, it will not be easy: the actor is seeking joint custody of their three sons with Megan.

The insider adds that Meghan is the type of person who likes to keep their partners on their toes.

She may be passionate one day and cold the next. Coulson doesn’t mind this hesitation. Meghan and Coulson’s relationship is healthier than her relationship with Brian, especially in the last year of their marriage, he said.

He also added that Megan and Coulson understand each other perfectly because of their strong relationship, as well as because they are both parents (Baker has a 12-year-old daughter Casey from a previous relationship. – Ed.).

They both understand this, and it is easy for them to empathize with each other, whether it be related to parenting, their career, or something else. Coulson felt he was on a bad track until he met Megan. She really helped him see things in a new light, – said the insider.

Recently, the singer admitted that the actress helped him overcome drug addiction. Despite the difficult relationship between Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green, her ex-husband treats the rapper well.

Brian and Machine Gun Kely are respectful to each other; they have a mature relationship; the source concluded.