Insider: iQOO 7 5G will receive Snapdragon 888 chip, 120Hz display and 120W charging

While Vivo prepares for its December 29 launch of the X60 line of smartphones, the iQOO sub-brand works on its flagship device.

The device will be called iQOO 7 5G. The Chinese insider Digital Chat Station will be equipped with an FHD + display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. The novelty will work under the control of the new top-end Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and will be powered by a 4000 mAh battery. Not much by current standards, but the iQOO 7 5G will support 120W ultra-fast charging. She will be able to charge the device from 0 to 100% in just 15 minutes. By the way, the same charging is attributed to Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro, which will be presented on January 28, but so far, Xiaomi has not officially confirmed this.

The date of the announcement of iQOO 7 5G company Vivo has not yet been announced. With a high degree of probability, the smartphone will be presented next month.