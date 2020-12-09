Insider: Huawei to launch smartwatch with HarmonyOS in 2021

Huawei unveiled the Watch GT 2 Pro flagship smartwatch this fall. There were rumors that the company would soon release a new version of them with the proprietary system on board, but it looks like this is not the case.

According to a Chinese insider, the new product will differ from the Huawei Watch GT 2 Pro. Initially, the device was planned to be shown at the end of this year, but the announcement was postponed until 2021. Unfortunately, there are no details about the watch yet, except that it will work on the proprietary HarmonyOS system.

As a reminder, Huawei introduced HarmonyOS in 2019. It received a major update this September. The system boasts support for Android applications, open-source, enhanced security, and cross-platform. HarmonyOS will work not only on watches but also on phones, TVs, smart speakers, etc. By the way, the company is now preparing to launch a beta version of the OS. It is to be shown at a special event on December 16.