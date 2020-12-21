Insider: Huawei is working on a new interface for smartphones with HarmonyOS 2.0

Huawei last week launched testing of the mobile version of HarmonyOS 2.0. The system looks no different from Android with the EMUI shell, but this will soon change.

According to the source of the publication Sina Tech China, Huawei is already working on a new interface for the proprietary OS. It will be radically different from the current one. Unfortunately, there is no release date for the shell yet. Most likely it will be shown next year. Perhaps the release will take place along with the flagship smartphone Huawei P50.

Recall that the HarmonyOS 2.0 Developer Beta program includes smartphones Huawei P40, Huawei P40 Pro, Huawei Mate 30, Huawei Mate 30 Pro, as well as the flagship tablet Huawei MatePad Pro. So far, only device users in China can test the firmware.