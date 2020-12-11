Insider: Google, OPPO, Vivo and Xiaomi will release their foldable smartphones next year

According to a report released online, the foldable smartphone market is set to grow dramatically next year.

Ross Young, an analyst, insider, and founder of DSCC (Display Supply Chain Consultants), spoke about Twitter. According to him, many new models await us: at least three foldable Samsung smartphones, four OPPO devices, Vivo and Xiaomi, as well as one foldable Google device. All these new items should be presented in the second half of 2021. Unfortunately, there are no details about smartphones yet.

Just to be clear, I am saying there will be no Z Fold Lite, but there will be a Z Flip Lite. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) December 10, 2020

By the way, Ross Young also added that it is not worth waiting for the Galaxy Z Fold Lite next year. Instead, the Korean manufacturer will launch a simplified version of the Galaxy Z Flip clamshell.