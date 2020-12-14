Insider: Galaxy S21 flagships will receive a 12MP Sony IMX563 wide-angle sensor

It would seem that everything is already known about the Galaxy S21 smartphones, but the Chinese insider Ice universe posted on Twitter further details about the new products.

We are talking about a device camera, namely a wide-angle module. According to the source, Samsung will install an updated sensor in the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Plus, and Galaxy S21 Ultra – Sony IMX563 12 megapixel 1/2.55-inch format. He will be able to boast of a picture coverage angle of 123 degrees. For comparison, the current Galaxy S20 smartphones have a sensor with a viewing angle of 120 degrees.

Support dual PD autofocus, so S21 series will have macro mode — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) December 13, 2020

Bigger sensor? — Yahia AbdulWahab (@yahia_abdlwahab) December 13, 2020

Ice universe also says the sensor will have support for the Dual PD autofocus system. Thanks to this, the wide-angle camera can take macro photos. We will find out exactly everything at the presentation of smartphones in a month – on January 14.