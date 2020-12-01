Insider: foldable smartphone Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will cost the same as the Galaxy Z Fold 2

Although before the announcement of the foldable smartphone Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, details about the new product continue to appear on the network.

This time, insider Mauri QHD, famous for its reliable leaks of Samsung devices, spoke about the new smartphone’s price tag. According to him, it is not worth waiting for a decrease in the Galaxy Z Fold 3. The device will cost the same as the current generation Galaxy Z Fold 2. That is, it will be asked for about $2,000. With this, the smartphone will receive many improvements.

Fold 3 same price atm pic.twitter.com/7z0tgfDdqr — Mauri QHD (@MauriQHD) November 26, 2020

Recall, according to previous leaks, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will boost support for the proprietary S Pen stylus and the main display with a sub-screen front camera. The new product is credited with the updated UTG (Ultra-Thin Glass) and the new top-end Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 processor. The announcement of the device is scheduled for the second half of 2021.