Insider: Apple tomorrow will release an updated set-top box Apple TV with 4K support and a processor like the iPad Pro

A couple of days ago, MacRumors announced that Apple would present a new product on December 8th. Now the network has information about which device in question.

If you believe the insider LeaksApplePro, tomorrow the Cupertinians will announce an updated Apple TV set-top box. The novelty will receive support for 4K. Also, the device will be equipped with a proprietary A12Z Bionic processor. The same chipset is found in the iPad Pro. That is, the novelty will be compelling.

Apple TV:

4K (as I said HD is rip).

64/128 GB.

A12Z

Releasing on Tuesday.

Shipping on Friday.

Just a summary of what I said 3 days ago.

(Free fitness plus is rip, however I still think it’s coming alongside it).

Thank me later. — LeaksApplePro (@LeaksApplePro) December 6, 2020

The set-top box should be delivered in two memory modifications (64/128 GB of ROM) and a free three-month subscription to the Fitness + sports service. According to an insider, sales of the device will begin this Friday, and pre-orders will open immediately after the announcement.