Insects stop flying if it is life-threatening for their population

Insects lose their ability to fly on small islands, as it is unsafe: they can be carried out to sea because of the strong wind. Charles Darwin put forward this theory, and only recently have scientists proven that it is true.

Whether Darwin was right or wrong has been fought since the moment the theory was expressed. However, insects do not stop flying on all islands. We are talking specifically about the “subantarctic” islands: these are some of the windiest places on Earth.

Using up-to-date data on insects from the subantarctic and arctic islands, researchers at Monash University examined every idea that Darwin put forward for insect loss of flying ability.

As a result of the work, it turned out that Darwin was right. His theory explains why insects in these places stop flying and lose their wings: although in a slightly altered form, his statement is true.

Windy weather makes it harder for insects to fly and make it more energy-intensive. Thus, insects stop spending their physical resources on the flight and begin to reproduce more actively.