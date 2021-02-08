Innocent man to be paid $ 3.5 million for 18 years in prison

A resident of Poland, Tomasz Komenda, will receive almost 13 million zlotys (about 3.5 million dollars) for his innocent 18 years in prison.

Eighteen years ago, a 15-year-old girl died in a small Polish town: she was raped and left in the cold. 23-year-old Komenda was found guilty of this crime. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison. Recently, new circumstances appeared in the case: in particular, the results of examinations, which proved the innocence of the convicted person. As a result, Tomas Komenda was found not guilty of murder and rape and was released from serving his sentence after 18 years in prison.

After his release, Komenda decided to demand compensation from the state through the courts: to pay him 18 million zlotys (about 4.8 million dollars) – one million for each year spent in prison.

According to the RMF FM portal, on Monday the Opole District Court decided that Komenda will receive 12,811,533 zlotys in compensation and compensation. The court session was held behind closed doors.

Meanwhile, law enforcement agencies managed to find the real perpetrators of the girl’s death. Both of them have already been sentenced to 25 years in prison each.