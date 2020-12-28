Infectious disease specialist said that the worst months of the pandemic for the United States are still ahead

Chief infectious diseases specialist Anthony Fauci said that the coronavirus pandemic’s situation in the coming months might worsen due to a new outbreak of infection after the holidays. WebMD quotes his words.

The doctor expressed the opinion that the worst months of the pandemic are “still ahead.”

“We may well see a post-holiday surge of infection or, as I described earlier, one outbreak after another,” the specialist said.

One of the reasons for the predicted deterioration of the epidemiological situation, the doctor called the desire of Americans to travel on New Year’s holidays.

Despite health authorities urging people not to travel, it will still happen, Fauci said.

“We are really at a critical point. So I share President-elect Biden’s concern that the situation may even get worse in the next few weeks,” he said.