Indoor air purifiers do not remove viruses

Air purifiers do not remove particles of airborne viruses, but, on the contrary, actively spread them.

Installing an air purifier inside the elevator significantly changes air circulation, but does not eliminate the transmission of various viruses. On the contrary, it can increase the speed of droplet propagation because the air intake built into the purifier equipment causes the flow to circulate.

The location of air intakes in confined spaces, such as an elevator, strongly influences the airborne transmission of the virus. Researchers from the University of Nicosia in Cyprus have shown the futility of this air purification method.

Air purifiers use ultraviolet light to kill viruses and other microbes, but they also start circulating it.

Early work showed that droplets of saliva can travel 5.5 meters in 5 seconds when a person coughs without a mask. The authors extended the same model to study how masks help in this case.

Researchers performed calculations for three-dimensional space, similar to an elevator: it can accommodate five people. The researchers simulated a mild cough from one person.

The observed effect of the spread of the virus intensified with the increase in the number of infected people in the elevator.

Scientists believe that in this case, limiting people who can ride the elevator together will help. Also, to improve the situation, it is necessary to improve the design of air purifiers and ventilation systems.